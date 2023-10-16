MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready for a weekend filled with music, merriment, and mouthwatering treats as the Marshall Symphony League gears up to host the first-ever Oktoberfest in Downtown Marshall on Saturday, October 21st.

Throughout the year, the Marshall Symphony League passionately organizes multiple fundraisers to support the local Marshall Symphony, making it possible for the community to enjoy exceptional musical performances.

This fall, they’re taking their commitment to a new level by bringing the fun and festivities of Oktoberfest to the heart of Marshall.

Oktoberfest promises to be a delightful celebration with a diverse range of vendors offering delectable food, handmade crafts, and unique items to browse and purchase.

The live music at Oktoberfest is set to create an inviting and energetic atmosphere, with local artists and bands taking the stage to keep the crowd entertained.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor at this exciting event, simply visit the official website of the City of Marshall and contact LeAnn White.