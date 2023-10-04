BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies across the state sat together in a meeting to discuss critical incident responses. They say the meeting was important because they can’t address public safety alone.

“We just want to get the conversation started. What do we do, how do we respond if some kind of mass shooting happens? If a Sandy Hook takes place, if a Uvalde takes place, you know if a West Texas Walmart situation takes place,” said Brandon Brown, the U.S. Attorney for The Western District of Louisiana.

The briefing was initiated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in hopes of bringing state, local, and federal law enforcement together, to share ideas.

“This gives us an opportunity together-together, to talk about what we do. And what does your agency do, and how can we merge those and provide a better response quicker for the public, to ensure public safety,” said Chief Deputy for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Duane Huddleston.

Many agencies attended the brief including Louisiana State Police, Bossier Sheriff Department, Shreveport Police Department, Claiborne Sheriff Department, Caddo Sheriff Department, Homeland Security, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshal, Bienville Sheriff Department, Southern University Shreveport Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Just like a shooting can happen here in Bossier Parish at one of our bigger high schools, it can happen at one our smaller elementary schools in our rural areas. So, we just want to be on one accord as best we can,” said Brown.

This partnership meeting is the first of its kind, but law enforcement agencies hope that these conversations continue.

“There’s always a lot of change, a lot of coming and going. So, you make friendships, you have relationships. It’s easy to pick up the phone and call someone. I need this, can you provide that for me. If people need help, they can reach out to us very easily. Because you just, it’s about building relationships among law enforcement communities,” said Huddleston.

This is the first meeting of four, in what is being called “the critical incident response road show.”

“We want to have a plan in place just in case something like that happens. We don’t want the incident to occur, and it’s the first time we talked,” said Brown.