SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department placed three officers on administrative leave while the Louisiana State Police investigate an officer-involved fatal shooting.

A media release provided by SPD stated that Sergeant Daniel Denby, Officer Terri Simmons, and Officer Anthony Visciotti were placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the April 23 incident that caused fatal injuries to Joseph Dewayne Taylor.

Taylor’s death led to several protests and calls by local activists for the resignations of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and SPD Chief Wayne Smith.

Louisiana State Police is the lead agency on this case.