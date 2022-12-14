ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The EF-2 tornado that ripped through the Elysian Fields community Tuesday packed estimated winds of 115 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS storm survey teams assessed the damage Wednesday caused by the line of storms that moved through the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado ripped through southern Harrison County and northern Panola County just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The NWS confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down 13 miles southwest of Waskom and northwest of Berry.

Damage from EF-2 tornado in Elysian Fields, Texas. (Courtesy: Jaelon Jackson)

The EF-2 tornado snapped and uprooted several hundred trees and damaged roofs of homes along its 9.2-mile path. The tornado sustained a max width of 460 yards.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Tornadoes are measured using an Enhanced Fujita scale (EF Scale). The EF Scale was developed based on damage intensity which can range from an EF-0 to an EF-5.

An EF3 tornado is classified as strong, with winds of 136-165 miles per hour, causing severe damage, including destruction to roofs and some walls torn from well-constructed houses; trains overturned; most trees in forested areas uprooted; heavy cars lifted and thrown.

An EF4 is classified as violent, with winds of 166-200 mph, causing devastating damage. An EF5 features winds in excess of 200 mph, causing incredible damage.