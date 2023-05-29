KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery held a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning.

“Freedom is not free,” said Lee A. Jeter, Sr., President of NWLA Cemetery Foundation. “Someone has to fight for it and someone has to ensure that it remains free.”

People gathered at the NWLA Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day tributes.

A ceremony was held to honor those who have fallen, beginning with the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

The theme for this year’s program is “Never Forget to Tell Their Story.”

“These men that have lost their lives, they gave it all for our country, so we can all be free,” said Linda Wyatt, widow to the fallen victim. “And my husband is resting in his place here at Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.”

There was a flag placed on each grave throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

“The freedom that everyone enjoys today is because of those that wore the uniform that made that sacrifice,” Jeter said. “That was willing to put their lives on the line every day.”

“All gave some, but some gave all,” said Maurice Simmons, guest speaker. “And it’s for that reason that we are here on this day.”