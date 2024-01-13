NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University is utilizing a new safety smartphone app designed to keep students, faculty, and staff safe and informed of safety issues.

CampusShield is a free app that allows users to submit tips to campus safety officers, set a safety timer, or quickly notify authorities in the event of an emergency, along with their location.

In a statement regarding the implementation of CampusShield, NSU said, “The health and well-being of all who visit the NSU campus is of utmost importance. The CampusShield app provides an extra level of safety,” said Jennifer Kelly, Executive Director of University Affairs. “Through the app, users can anonymously report concerns while attaching photos and videos and contact campus forces quickly in emergency situations.”

Users can also let authorities know about suspicious activity or other safety concerns, request safe transport, and connect with campus resources such as crisis hotlines.