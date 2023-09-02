NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office provided an update on wildfires that scorched areas of a forest near Lake Gorum.

NPSO officials reported that state fire officials believe over 400 acres of the forested area of Lake Gorum have burned since the fire started Friday afternoon.

While they have not determined the cause of the fire they have confirmed that the fire did not damage any homes. Officials ordered local residents west of Lake Gorum Road, east of Janie Gorum Road, and south of La. Hwy 119 near Gorum to evacuate their homes on Friday out of an abundance of caution as firefighters battled the blaze.

Gorum, an unincorporated town in Natchitoches Parish is about 24 miles south-southeast of the city of Natchitoches.

State fire officials continue to urge residents throughout Louisiana to refrain from burning, “A small flame can ignite a major fire resulting in significant property loss, injury or even death.” The entire state of Louisiana is under a burn ban.