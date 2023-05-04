SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to Northwood High School Thursday afternoon after false reports of a shooting taking place at the school.

Northwood High received a call from somebody claiming to be part of the Louisiana State Police and stated there was a shooting at the school.

School staff called law enforcement and the school was put on lockdown.

Law enforcement did a sweep of the school and found no threat.

A spokesperson for Caddo Parish School issued this statement on the incident:

“Late this afternoon a call came in to Northwood with the caller identifying themselves with Louisiana State Police stating there was a shooting at Northwood. Law enforcement was called and school staff took the school into lockdown and launched a thorough sweep of the campus. The search is almost complete at this time and nothing was found. In the interim, law enforcement has tracked the call as coming from another parish and are investigating the matter further. We will keep you updated as staff continues to respond to the situation.”