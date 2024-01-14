(KTAL/KMSS) – As the temperatures continue to drop stay up to date with the latest closures of northwest Louisiana roadways under the direction of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Ice on I-49 Both Directions from CR-16 Eastbound MM (241) to LA-3194 MM (216). All Lanes Closed

Ice on ramp from LA-3132 Eastbound to I-49 Northbound. All Lanes Closed.

Ice on I-49 Both Directions from E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop MM (199) to I-20 Eastbound MM (206). All Lanes Closed.

Winter Weather on I-49 Both Directions from I-220 MM (206) to Mira Myrtis Road MM (242). All Lanes Closed.

Winter Weather on I-49 Northbound from E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop MM (199) to I-20 MM (206). All Lanes Closed.

Winter Weather on I-49 Southbound from I-20 MM (206) to LA-3132 MM (201). All Lanes Closed.

Winter Weather on ramp from LA-3132 Westbound to I-49. All Ramps Closed.

Winter Weather on Benton Spur Rd Both Directions near KCS Railroad Overpass. All Lanes Closed.

Winter Weather on LA-154 Both Directions from Lake Bistineau New to Bistineau Lake Rd. All Lanes Closed.

Continue to check KTALnews.com for updates from Louisiana DOTD for information about road closures and re-openings.