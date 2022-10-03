SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood was damaged in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze around 1:06 a.m. Officials say when they arrived, the single-story home on the 3000 block of Jonquil Dr. was fully involved in flames. Crews worked to protect the surrounding homes while bringing the blaze under control.

  • SFD firefighters work to put out a blaze early Oct. 3
    SFD firefighters work to put out a blaze early Oct. 3 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • North Shreveport home destroyed in blaze
    North Shreveport home destroyed in blaze (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • Building in north Shreveport damaged in early morning fire
    Building in north Shreveport damaged in early morning fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • Firefighters pour water on remains of north Shreveport home destroyed in blaze
    Firefighters pour water on remains of north Shreveport home destroyed in blaze (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

It took the 12 firefighters only moments to put out the flames. Officials say the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.