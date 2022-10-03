SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood was damaged in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze around 1:06 a.m. Officials say when they arrived, the single-story home on the 3000 block of Jonquil Dr. was fully involved in flames. Crews worked to protect the surrounding homes while bringing the blaze under control.

SFD firefighters work to put out a blaze early Oct. 3 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

North Shreveport home destroyed in blaze (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Building in north Shreveport damaged in early morning fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Firefighters pour water on remains of north Shreveport home destroyed in blaze (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

It took the 12 firefighters only moments to put out the flames. Officials say the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.