Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With summer coming to an end, it’s time to start back-to-school shopping.

Crowning Achievements, a non-profit organization for teen parents, held an event at LSU- Shreveport to give away necessities for students, teachers, and parents.

“We have teen moms, and some of those teen moms have toddler children and even some children that are in Elementary, but they’re also in school themselves. We kind of step in to assist and alleviate that burden on parents and teen parents alike just so that everyone has everything they need for a successful school year,” Kendra Jones, Founder of Crowning Achievements.

This is the second year in a row that they event is being held and many parents already look forward to it.

“All of this, crayons, pencils, erasers. The parents don’t have to worry about this. So that takes a lot off our list that we have to get. And we appreciate them. You know, whoever throw it every year, it’s beautiful,” said Cynthia William, a Shreveport resident.

500 back-to-school bundles were given out in addition to giveaways for all ages. Raffle tickets were drawn and people walked away with laundry necessities, microwaves, and mini refrigerators.

“It’s very giving. They’re giving back to the community which is very important. Nowadays everybody needs help, and every little bit helps. It’s not too little, it’s not too much, it’s just right,” said Angela Pugh, a Shreveport resident.

Jones says that Louisiana ranks third for the highest teen pregnancy rate in the United States. She is a proud founder of her organization not only because she loves giving back, but because she was a two-time teen mother herself.

“Statistically, none of us, me nor my children, would graduate. I’m a college grad as well. To be able to step in and fill in that gap, has definitely been a blessing. To be able to be a blessing to other people, I’m grateful just to be able to give because I understand what it feels like from that side.”

The event will be held annually every July, and is open to all those in the Caddo Parish community.