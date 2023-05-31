SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking to add a new furry friend to the family? Meet Jax! He’s a four-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix, who’s hoping the right person reads this and adopts him.

You might be wondering how he ended up at the shelter. Well, Jax had a home until recently, but his human passed away, and he was brought in.

Now, Jax is hopeful someone else will give him a furever home.

Jax is a very good boy. He is sweet and friendly and loves meeting new people.

Caddo Parish Animal Services makes the adoption process very simple. It’s just 25 bucks to adopt and Jax will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before leaving the shelter.

Jax has also tested positive for heartworms, but Kim Freeman with CPAS says with the right treatment from your vet, it is a treatable condition.

For more information on Jax and other available dogs and cats, visit CPAS.