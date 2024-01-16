SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to the inclement winter weather, the City of Shreveport announced that garbage and trash pickup will resume typically next week.

Thursday and Friday routes will continue on their regular scheduled pickup, and the garbage normally collected on Monday and Tuesday will be picked up on their regular days next week.

The City of Shreveport urges residents to take action and protect the Four Ps – people, pets, pipes, and plants.

For Shreveport residents, garbage and trash must be placed on the curb at 7 a.m. on the day of collection and then removed from the curb by 10 p.m. on the day of collection.

According to the press release, SPAR will continue to operate warming shelters tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. SPOTRAN will resume regular operations at noon tomorrow.

The City of Shreveport will be closed on Wednesday, January 17th.