BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Animal Control (BCAC) is hosting its sixth annual National Adoption Weekend to ‘Clear the Shelter for Summer.’

BCAC is partnering with Best Friend’s Animal Society a leading animal welfare organization working to end euthanizing dogs and cats.

The event is on September 15 – 17, and are waiving all adoption fees for approved applications.

The CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, Julie Castle said in a media statement, “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

Recent data released by Best Friends Animal Society in 2022, 57% of shelters in the U.S. were no-kill, but 378,000 dogs and cats were killed nationally largely due to a continued decrease in dog adoptions compared to pre-pandemic rates.

All adoptable pets are current on age-appropriate vaccines, have been dewormed, and will be microchipped. They will also be scheduled to be altered and receive a rabies vaccine.

BCAC is open for adoption from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

They are located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City.