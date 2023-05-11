In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, a Nike company logo is displayed outside a Nike store in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As shoppers continue to turn to online shopping, many familiar retailers are closing in-person storefronts across the area.

Nike Factory Outlet recently announced they are closing their Bossier City location by the end of this month.

Shoppers eager to receive the 50% discount on all the store’s merchandise were curious about why the outlet many believed was the Boardwalk’s most popular retailer was closing for good.

Other major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Tuesday Morning have gone out of business and are closing stores nationwide.

Retail chains Party City and David’s Bridal, which have locations in Shreveport, both filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Many brick-and-mortar stores never recovered from COVID-19’s impact on in-person shopping and foot traffic.

According to US Census Bureau data, e-commerce sales increased by $244.2 billion or 43% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, rising from $571.2 billion in 2019 to $815.4 billion in 2020.

While many restaurants and attractions are slated to open in Bossier City the void of retailers on the Boardwalk makes begs the question – what’s next?

This is not the first closure of a Nike clearance or factory store. In January a Nike Factory store closed in Seattle and Nike announced the closure of signature stores in New York City.

CB Insights is a research company that provides data for businesses. They recently published a list of companies that filed for bankruptcy in 2023 in what analysts are referring to as the retail apocalypse.