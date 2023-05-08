SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NFL stars from the Shreveport-Bossier area will be coming home this summer to host the 318 Takeover Youth Football Camp.

Seventeen current and former NFL stars from the 318 will bring together Caddo, Bossier and Webster Parish youth athletes to learn the basic skills and fundamentals of football.

This non-contact youth football camp is free for girls and boys, ages 6-16 and participants must register.

Participating NFL players include Dak Prescott, Terrace Marshall Jr., Devin White and many more.

“Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and our respective sponsors are honored to be a part of this great community athletic event,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “A special thanks to our participating 318 NFL stars, special guests and their awesome mothers for assisting in the coordination of this event, while giving back to our area youth,” said Wesley.

All campers will be provided a camp t-shirt and promotional giveaways. A free grab and go meal will be provided by Raising Cane’s following the camp.

Online registration begins on Monday, May 8 at noon, until all camp slots are filled.

To register, visit the Caddo Park’s 318 Takeover Camp page.