SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City and state leaders gather to announce the former General Motors assembly plant in Caddo parish will become a manufacturing company.

This month SLB committed to a seven-year lease agreement with Shreveport Business Park to transition the 1 million square feet facility as an economic investment for the community.

SLB is a global technology company looking to utilize system integration, digital infrastructure, contract manufacturing, and equipment in support of fewer emissions through this new facility.

the 18.5 million investment is expected to create nearly 600 new jobs with pay of up to 50 million over three years.

The indirect benefits look to create over 700 jobs, clearing a total of 1,345 new jobs for residents in Northwest Louisiana.

“It’s hard to express just how much the former GM plant means to the people of northwest Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Bringing it back into commerce with new manufacturing jobs in a new sector is a historic milestone for economic growth, diversification, and job creation in our state,”

State leaders approved a 4.5 million dollar investment through a performance grant for building and infrastructure improvements to incentivize the project in Shreveport.

“The location of this new manufacturing facility in Caddo Parish is exciting news,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.