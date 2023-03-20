In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new state-of-the-art hatchery has the green light to replace an existing hatchery in Hope, and the new facility is expected to be capable of triple the capacity of the current hatchery.

Tyson Foods, Inc. has announced they are investing $70 million into the new 131,000 square foot hatchery project in Hope, where work is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

“We continually strive to unlock the next level of excellence in quality and service to our customers,” said Donnie King, the president and CEO of Tyson Foods.

File photo taken June 19, 2003, chickens gather around a feeder in a Tyson Foods Inc., poultry house near Farmington, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Team members from the existing hatchery will continue their employment at the new facility, and new jobs will also be created for residents of Hope and the surrounding communities.

New opportunities for poultry farmers

Prospective poultry farmers within 30 to 50 miles of the new hatchery will be provided with new contract opportunities. To qualify, farmers must either have existing chicken housing or enough property to build chicken housing. Those interested in securing a farming contract with Tyson Foods should contact the live operation manager at the Tyson Foods Hope poultry complex by emailing Alan Davis at Jeffery.davissr@tyson.com.

Community members are also encouraged to visit the company’s website to learn more about open positions at the new hatchery and at other Hope and Nashville facilities.

This project is one of two investments Tyson has made in Arkansas since 2022 and follows an investment of $67 million in Hempstead County.

The company stated they have invested more than $240 million in Arkansas and supported more than 24,000 Tyson Foods team members.

“This investment is another way to demonstrate our long-term commitment to our home state of Arkansas and the Hope and Nashville communities,” said King.