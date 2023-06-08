IDA, Louisiana (KTAL/KMSS) – Efforts are underway to promote north Louisiana with a lasting statement.

Ida is working to be a new destination for travelers as talks are underway to build a visitor center off Interstate 49 just past the state line.

“It will give us the chance to put the history of our town and things other towns have at the visitation center if they come into Louisiana along with all other towns north of Shreveport,” Kenneth Shaw, Mayor of Ida said.

Mayor Shaw worked to achieve this for several years. He explained that state funding was approved in 2017 to build a visitor center in north Louisiana, but the funding was later pulled.

He said the new Secretary of the Department of Transportation reached out to him last month and helped him secure new funding for the project. Shaw said the visitor center would bring back local jobs and sales taxes which disappeared after I-49 was built.

“It used to be a lot busier when I was growing up. We had a couple of gas stations, a general store, and a quick-stop store. Then the interstate came through and took all the traffic away and it led to all of them shutting down,” Shaw said.

He said Ida now annexes the land around I-49 and it’s helping regain lost revenue, and the visitor center would bring people and potential to the village.

“They could have a chance to visit and see where they want to stop along the way,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he will meet with state officials again next month. If approved, the visitor center could be constructed in the next two years.