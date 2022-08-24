SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At its Tuesday regular meeting, the Shreveport City Council addressed several issues that included local liquor sales, retiree health insurance, as well as other healthcare concerns.

Liquor sales were back on the agenda and up for a vote at the meeting. Over the past few months, the council has gone back and forth regarding the rules on how businesses can sell liquor. The ordinances were postponed or failed to pass in July. After the council added amendments, five ordinances were passed that relate to the Shreveport City Charter’s Chapter 10 liquor ordinances.

The ordinances aim to clean up the Code’s language regarding the kinds of permits a liquor store can apply for and ABO cards. They also address the Shreveport Police Department’s authority to shut down a liquor store if it “poses an imminent danger to the community.” The ordinances passed with the support of the police department.

However, the ordinance that has been an ongoing issue relates to repealing the physical separation of hard liquor sales. Several local liquor store owners said that removing it would hurt their business, favor big box stores and expose children to hard alcohol. One owner brought products as an example.

“It’s called Snowball. Pink gum flavored vodka. It even has a baby in a diaper on it. The alcohol industry has changed a lot since we were young. It’s now geared towards the younger generation; peanut butter whiskey. Do we want 8, 9, 10-year-old kids going up and down the grocery store looking at peanut butter whiskey,” Michael Labban, a Shreveport store owner, asked.

The council did away with separate entrances and repealed the physical separation.

Members of the council also discussed concerns with the insurance for retired employees in the meeting.

Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health Systems addressed the council as he did during Monday’s work session. Fielder said the proposed new retirement plan for 2023 put Willis-Knighton under a narrow network plan that will limit access for current employees and retirees.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and CFO Kasey Brown told Fielder that Gallegher Consulting oversees the insurance plans process. They said employees would not lose access to their Willis-Knighton doctors. Mayor Perkins invited representatives from Blue Cross to explain their reasoning behind the contract negotiations to make it transparent for the public.

The council also addressed a dispute over a Request for Proposal (RFP), which the city says was sent through Aetna Health Insurance Company. Willis-Knighton representatives said they did not receive the RFP and were left out. Councilman Grayson Boucher pressed further, saying he wanted to see the RFP himself. He expressed concern that one of the area’s largest health care providers was allegedly left out.

“Councilman, really quick because we have to be careful when we’re putting words out there like that, Perkins said, asking, “Or are you implying impropriety because you’ve never asked for documents from the Health Care Trust Fund Board?”

“You don’t sit on the board, so that’s just unorthodox. That’s why I’m asking,” the Mayor explained.

Boucher answered, “No. We’re a seven-member board up here that oversees the finances with the city. I think that I have the right when I have constituents calling concerned about their health care.”

Perkins said he didn’t deny that but Boucher countered that it’s within his rights to see the document. Perkins then assured Boucher that the administration would send over any documents he requested and was not hiding anything from the council or the public. He added that the board also has hundreds of documents from every meeting, and the RFP went through Aetna to area providers.

The Health Care Trust Fund Board will hold a special meeting on Sept. 7 to discuss the insurance plans. Then the measure will go before the city council for their approval.