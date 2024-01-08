CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven members of the Caddo Parish Commission for the 2024-2025 term were sworn in during a commission meeting Monday.
Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence administered the oath of office for the new commissioners, which includes:
- District 1 Commissioner Chris Kracman
- District 2 Commissioner Gregory Young
- District 3 Commissioner Victor Thomas
- District 10 Commissioner Ronald Cothran
Returning commissioners include John-Paul Young, District 4; Roy Burrell, District 6; Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7; Grace Anne Blake, District 8; John Atkins, District 9; Ed Lazarus, District 11; and Ken Epperson, Sr., District 12.
The commission selected John-Paul Young to serve as President for 2024. Stormy Gage-Watts was selected as Vice-President and Grace Anne Blake will serve as Parliamentarian.
On Jan. 16, the commission will hold a special meeting to fill the District 6 vacancy in addition to the regular work session.