CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven members of the Caddo Parish Commission for the 2024-2025 term were sworn in during a commission meeting Monday.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence administered the oath of office for the new commissioners, which includes:

District 1 Commissioner Chris Kracman

District 2 Commissioner Gregory Young

District 3 Commissioner Victor Thomas

District 10 Commissioner Ronald Cothran

Stormy Gage-Watts (L), John-Paul Young (center) and Grace Anne Blake (R) (Source: Caddo Parish)

Returning commissioners include John-Paul Young, District 4; Roy Burrell, District 6; Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7; Grace Anne Blake, District 8; John Atkins, District 9; Ed Lazarus, District 11; and Ken Epperson, Sr., District 12.

The commission selected John-Paul Young to serve as President for 2024. Stormy Gage-Watts was selected as Vice-President and Grace Anne Blake will serve as Parliamentarian.

On Jan. 16, the commission will hold a special meeting to fill the District 6 vacancy in addition to the regular work session.