SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport, in partnership with Centenary College of Louisiana, LSU Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Southern University Shreveport, and the Louisiana Workforce Development Commission, will host a regional career fair.

The event is the first regional career fair in seven years, and more than 100 employers throughout our area will be on hand recruiting.

Students and other job seekers throughout the region are welcome to attend the free career fair in the Centenary Fitness Center on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for the City of Shreveport to partner with higher education to promote employment and education. To grow our economy and our workforce, we must work together and create opportunities,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

The career fair is an opportunity for employers and recruiters to provide students and job seekers with details about specific job and internship openings and to schedule interviews.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event through the Handshake career platform. They are also encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to leave with potential employers. A list of participating employers and recruiters will be updated at centenary.edu/regionalcareerfair.

Parking for the Regional Career Fair will be available in the Smith Building lot, along Woodlawn Avenue, and behind the Gold Dome.