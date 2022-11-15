SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone.

It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13.

Chris Giordano is the General Manager and President of the State Fair of Louisiana. He said the fair wasn’t perfect, but he is very pleased with how smoothly the two weeks of the fair went. The final numbers are not in yet, but Giordano estimated about 300,000 spectators attended the fair.

He also was very thankful there was no violence at this year’s fall fair and credits the security team for keeping fairgoers safe. Giordano suspects the fair will take a hit financially due to inflation and some rainy days at the fair.

“A lot of people were happy about their participation. We created some positive impact for our community and brought a lot of people in from all over the country that spent money in Shreveport-Bossier while they were here,” Giordano said.

As the board of the State Fair of Louisiana continues to finalize those numbers, the Spring Fair is currently in negotiations with the carnival.