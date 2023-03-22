SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier is one of only 15 cities in the nation hosting this intensive Navy-focused activity this year. Part of Navy Week is to bring Naval history awareness to the community.

Thomas Frezza, Public affairs specialist and Host of the History Galley, Naval History and Heritage Command, and Reece Moczek machinist mate nuclear, 1st class (SS), joined the KTAL NBC 6 and KMSS FOX 33 morning show to demonstrate how to make bread pudding.

This is no ordinary bread pudding recipe but a historic bread pudding recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy.

“The recipes themselves in the cookbook, they’re meant to feed hundreds to thousands of sailors aboard ships. So they’re meant to be made in large quantities. The original recipe for this bread pudding actually yields about three gallons of the mixture gallons,” said Frezza.

Bread Pudding Recipe (6 Portions)

-Milk, liquid: 1 pint, ¾ cup, 2 Tablespoons

-Bread Cubes: 3 ¼ Cups

-Sugar: ¼ Cup, 2 Teaspoons

-Butter or Shortening, Melted: 1 Tablespoon, 2 Teaspoons

-Eggs, Beaten Lightly: 2-3

-Salt: 1 ⅛ Teaspoons

-Vanilla: ¾ Teaspoon

As part of Navy Weeks and Fleet Weeks, their mission is to share the Navy’s history, and resources, and to spread the word about the 10 free museums across the country.