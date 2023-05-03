SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rose enthusiasts from across the country will be in Shreveport this weekend for the American Rose Society’s 2023 National Rose Convention.

The festivities kick off this Friday at America’s Rose Garden where roses of all kinds will be celebrated. The convention will run from May 5 through May 7 and will feature music, food, and award presentations.

Attendees will be able to see the newly completed $2 million garden restoration which includes hundreds of new roses that have been planted this year, as well as other improvements to the scenery.

The goal of the American Rose Society is “to promote the culture, preservation and appreciation of the Rose and to improve its standard of excellence for all people, through education and research.”

More information on the convention and registration can be found on the American Rose Society’s website.