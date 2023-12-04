NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager remains in serious condition in a regional trauma center after a crash on US-71 north of Campti.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old student at Fairview Alpha was driving a 2016 Audi SUV northbound on US-71 north of La. Hwy 3163. They reportedly left the road around 11:53 p.m. and struck a road sign. The teenager then traveled off the shoulder, striking a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Teen in serious condition after crash on US-71 (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCOM 911 received an automated crash detection report in the 1600 block of US-71. Shortly after, a motorist called to report the single-vehicle crash in the same area. The caller told authorities the teen was injured and trapped inside the SUV.

When deputies arrived, they found the teenager suffering from possible life-threatening injuries and partially trapped inside the vehicle. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 had to pry the door open to free the driver from the wreckage.

EMS took the teen to a regional trauma center for treatment of multiple injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E Alexandria.