NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Ronnie William Jr. will share his plans for the city of Natchitoches during the state of the city address.

Mayor Williams Jr. will announce some of his predictions regarding economic development, plans for city funds, ideas for public safety, and projects to improve infrastructure.

The goal of a state of the city address is to help inform the community of the City’s policy agenda for the 2023 mayoral term.

The state of the city address will be live-streamed here at 7:00 p.m.