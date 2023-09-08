NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With all of northwest Louisiana in the mist of a brutal August heatwave, one anonymous donor wanted to make a difference for senior citizens in Natchitoches dealing with the extreme heat.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office, Natchitoches attorney Billy West Jr. contacted Sheriff Stuart Wright letting him know the donor had purchased 50 air conditioners for those in need.

Sheriff Wright contacted the Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging and they partnered, agreeing to distribute the air conditioners.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Council on Aging have had a long term partnership in efforts to helping senior citizens in the parish. According to Sheriff Wright, deputies volunteer monthly to assist the Council on Aging with the distribution of commodities.