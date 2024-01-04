NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials revealed Wednesday that the City of Natchitoches received a $205,500 grant aimed at eradicating blighted structures within the community.

Planning & Zoning Director Shontrell Roque emphasized the detrimental impact of blighted properties on the city.

“Blighted properties decrease property value, destroy the health of local housing markets, pose safety hazards, and reduce local tax revenue. With the generous grant amount, we will be able to remove several areas of blight throughout our community,” stated Planning & Zoning Director Shontrell Roque. “By utilizing these grant funds to clear properties that are beyond repair, property owners will have the opportunity to rebuild and help to reestablish our once thriving neighborhoods.”

City grant writer Nicole Gray collaborated with Ms. Roque to identify properties approved for demolition. They initially sought $309,500 to clear a total of 14 properties, but two owners initiated work on their properties and were consequently removed from the list.

“I am so thrilled that the City of Natchitoches is one of the recipients of funding through the Clearance Program. We are so grateful for the support we’ve received at the state level and those who work so hard to get resources to our great City,” stated Mayor Williams. “Our internal team works tirelessly to ensure we continue to apply for and win grants that help improve our community and I can’t thank them enough.”

The chart illustrates the city’s successful grant acquisitions since Spring 2021, with the exception of the $4.5 million Capital Outlay.