NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Natchitoches Monday night.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene on the 300 block of East Fifth Street around 8:48 p.m. to find James Labone fatally injured. Authorities said a vehicle traveling north on East Fifth Street crashed into Labone near Carver Street and fled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Labone deceased.

The NPD is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information on the crash can contact the NPD at (318) 352-8101 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips app.