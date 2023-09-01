NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A wildfire in Natchitoches Parish is causing urgent evacuations near Gorum Lake as numerous departments battle the blaze.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a wildfire on Lake Gorum Road around 3:32 p.m.

Residents west of Lake Gorum Road, east of Janie Gorum Road, and south of La. Hwy 119 near Gorum are urged to evacuate at this time.

The fire is currently moving southeasterly according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.