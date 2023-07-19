NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ashland man this morning.

Authorities say Justin R. Lee was driving a 1994 GMC pickup truck northbound on La. Hwy 153 around 4:57 a.m. when he left the road near Chester Warren Road. Lee continued around 200 ft. off the highway, striking several trees before stopping.

Deputies and EMS arrived to find Lee deceased at the scene.

Law enforcement submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

The NPSO said although not all crashes may be survivable, wearing a seat belt greatly reduces the chances of serious injuries or death in crashes.