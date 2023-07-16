NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police say a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell, 28, was reportedly driving north on I-49 when he experienced a malfunction in a tire and lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Camaro. Authorities say he left the road and rear-ended a commercial vehicle parked on the northbound shoulder.

Mitchell, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured.

Authorities submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

This is the 31st fatal crash investigated by Louisiana State Police Troop E this year, resulting in 36 deaths.