NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches opens a warming center for those looking for shelter away from the cold.

It’s in partnership with the Natchitoches Homeless Coalition to provide a place of warmth for the area’s homeless, but also anyone in need in the parish.

Blankets, coffee, and warm meals are being provided.

Theressa Paterson, the organizer of the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness said the center is important to save lives especially when the temperature dips below freezing Tuesday night.

“It’s very heart-warming to know that the City of Natchitoches is able to contribute to a warming center to help the community. But not just for Natchitoches but for Powhatan and anyone near the combined areas,” said Rose-Mary Washington, Natchitoches City Council District 4.

The warming center is located inside the Municipal Building by the fire station.

It will be open until the weather returns to normal.