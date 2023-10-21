NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is celebrating its local treasures.

A recognition ceremony was held Friday afternoon to honor an elite group of Natchitoches residents, who are of retirement age and made a lasting impact with their contributions to the community through efforts that are considered generous in spirit and service for volunteerism.

Two treasures, Sandra Dickens who is a business owner, and Mary Ann Nowlin who worked in city government, spoke about how they moved to Natchitoches when they were young and the community continued to influence them over the years.

“I loved having a business on Front Street because I got to see everybody who came to town. Our tourists and all of our local people who came to town. I loved Natchitoches. Natchitoches has so much to offer if people take advantage of it. There’s so much to do,” Dickens said.

“I moved here from Dallas and thought how could I live in this little community? But from that point on, every step was growing to understand the amazing, generous people and their main concern is for each other and to keep the community together,” Nowlin said.

The other 2023 Natchitoches Treasures are Barbara Bailey, Hope Ferguson, Oneda Morgan, and Carolyn Roy.

Treasures are nominated by people in the community.