NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is asking water customers to conserve as the municipal water systems continue to recover from freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend.

While water has been restored to most customers, the city says water leaks are still occurring.

“To obtain normal water production levels, we need everyone to close any leak you notice on your property,” the city said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Keep in mind, you may not see any leaks in your area, but low water levels throughout the city affect all water customers. Additionally, we are asking all city of Natchitoches customers to cut back on water usage until we are able to reach optimal water production levels at the water treatment facility.”

The city is also asking water customers to refrain from actions such as dripping their faucets.

Natchitoches is one of many water systems in the ArkLaTex still working to repair infrastructure and restore water pressure after a deep freeze moved into the region Friday, bursting water mains and customer water lines. Water is being distributed in Shreveport and Mansfield, and plans are in the works to get emergency water supplies to Blanchard, Gilliam, Belcher, and Greenwood in Caddo Parish.

As of Monday, the Natchitoches officials said many of the leaks had been addressed and crews were still working to deal with the others. But the city’s water system tanks were filling back up and lines were being bled out.

Water pressure was coming back to some customers, but others are just finding new leaks as the taps come back on.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, only the Oak Grove and Johnson Chute areas were under boil advisories.