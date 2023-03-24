SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport-born real estate wants to build a 60-unit apartment building with retail businesses in a north Highland neighborhood met with residents to discuss the proposal.

The project developer, Carl Millender, said this is a community he grew up in and wants to see it thrive. Residents of the north Highland neighborhood did not favor placing an apartment complex on Ravendale Drive, just behind Brookshire’s on North Market Street.

Residents expressed concern that an apartment complex would bring a negative element to the area, lower property values, and invite crime to the neighborhood.

Neighbors also noted how multi-unit residences and increased retail outlets would increase traffic on Ravendale. Millender said residents’ concerns could be addressed.

“So, the plan now is to go back, figure out what the issues are, come up with some solutions,” Millender said. “Come back to the board, just talk to the people and present the plan that we want to have as we move forward to make this happen.”

One resident who said he has been in the neighborhood for over 20 years does not want this.

“I think it’s just a no-go, and hopefully, the developers will have a second thought about whether they’re going to do this project,” north Shreveport resident Paul Cole said.

The proposed development is in District A; Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor attended the meeting and did not favor the idea of an apartment complex on Ravendale.