CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two voters were confirmed to have voted twice in Caddo Parish’s election on Saturday.

Sixty precincts filed paperwork notating irregularities from the election.

According to the paperwork, at least two voters cast an early ballot and then voted again on election day.

Clerk of Courts Mike Spence said irregularities happen in all elections, and the voters most likely voted for the same person.

Caddo Sheriff candidates Henry Whitehorn or John Nickelson likely received two more votes than they should have in a race decided by a singular vote.

Spence says the irregularities will be taken into account during the recount which is set to take place Monday, Nov. 27.