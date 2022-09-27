BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the wake of Hurricane Ian several major Air Force aircraft are being relocated to the Barksdale Airforce Base in Bossier City.

According to Barksdale’s Public Affairs, aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. are expected to relocate to Barksdale Air Force Base from the projected path of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

Barksdale’s Public Affairs said in a release Tuesday, that in an abundance of caution, a number of F-35 Lightning II’s, Navy P-8 Poseidon’s as well as other possible aircraft will evacuate naval and air force bases situated in Florida as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the area.

Depending on the changes to the hurricane’s projected path, additional installations may also relocate their aircraft to Barksdale.