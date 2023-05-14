SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome back to Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, it’s time for clue number four.

The SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue is released nightly at 10 p.m. during the NBC 6 newscast. New clues will be shared each night leading up to the festival until an area sleuth finds the treasure.

For those of you who came back for more, you’re just in time for clue number four.

Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt Clue #4

Put on your walking shoes,

we’ve got lots of ground to cover.

Look closely at the clues…

Some words mean more than others.