SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome back to Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, it’s time for clue number three.

The SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue is released nightly at 10 p.m. during the NBC 6 newscast. New clues will be shared each night leading up to the festival until an area sleuth finds the treasure.

For those of you who came back for more, you be happy to know the $1K treasure is not hidden in the floor. Here is the third clue:

Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt Clue #3

Ready to play? Let’s begin!

Though many will search, only one can win.

In Shreveport, our treasure will be found,

in a part of the city that didn’t start as the town.