SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome back to Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, it’s time for clue number two!

The SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue is released nightly at 10 p.m. during the NBC 6 newscast. New clues will be shared each night leading up to the festival until an area sleuth finds the treasure.

For those of you who came back for more, you be happy to know the $1K treasure is not hidden in the floor. Here is the second clue:

Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt Clue #2

Outdoors and in public,

That’s where we’ve always hidden our stash.

You won’t have to dig or crawl

Or climb a wall to claim our cash.