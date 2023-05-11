SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Springtime means it’s time for Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt!

The SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue is released nightly at 10 p.m. during the NBC 6 newscast. New clues will be shared each night leading up to the festival until an area sleuth finds the treasure.

Now that you have your thinking caps on tight and are ready to find your $1K treasure, here is the first clue:

Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt Clue #1

Mudbug Madness is back for year 39,

And we’ve stashed another grand for a lucky fan to find.

One Memorial Day Weekend, we’ll see you downtown!

Tune in for new clues nightly until the prize is found.