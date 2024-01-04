MT. PLEASANT, TX (KTAL/KSHV) – Make a meaningful impact at the Winter Warmth Coat Drive benefiting the RHUTE Haven MP homeless shelter in Mt. Pleasant.

Giving Cheerfully is hosting the event from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday, January 5, to collect needed items to bring warmth and comfort to those who need it most.

You can drop off your donations and grab a free delicious breakfast of bacon, eggs, and sausage.

Items requested include:

Sweaters

Blankets

Coats

Shoes & Socks

Caps

Gift Cards

Noodles in a cup

Individually Wrapped Snacks

Bottled Water

Hand Warmers

Contribute to the cause by bringing your donations to 1401 Industrial Rd. in Mt. Pleasant.