MT. PLEASANT, TX (KTAL/KSHV) – Make a meaningful impact at the Winter Warmth Coat Drive benefiting the RHUTE Haven MP homeless shelter in Mt. Pleasant.

Giving Cheerfully is hosting the event from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday, January 5, to collect needed items to bring warmth and comfort to those who need it most.

You can drop off your donations and grab a free delicious breakfast of bacon, eggs, and sausage.

Items requested include:

  • Sweaters
  • Blankets
  • Coats
  • Shoes & Socks
  • Caps
  • Gift Cards
  • Noodles in a cup
  • Individually Wrapped Snacks
  • Bottled Water
  • Hand Warmers

Contribute to the cause by bringing your donations to 1401 Industrial Rd. in Mt. Pleasant.