MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – City administrators in Marshall joined county and community partners to host an event to distribute essential items to residents in need Tuesday.

“So about 1260 cars came through here today.” Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Marshall Randy Pritchard said.

The city is aiding residents to get back on their feet, with meals ready to eat.

Harley Hudson, of Texas A&M Forest Service, said they are doing what they can to help everyone who needs it.

“So we are here to just help out the county and the City of Marshall,” Hudson said.

Pritchard said they assessed the need as quickly as possible and took action.

“We were going to need water we were going to need ice, we were going to need heater meals that can be made without power,” Pritchard said. “About 24,000 bottles of water we gave about half a truckload of ice out, and about half a truckload of the heater meals which are behind me of what we have left.”

Pritchard said as long as there is a need, for necessities this time of the year, they will be ready to lend a helping hand.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As soon as we get those resources we will put it out on social media again and we will do it all over again, we’ll give it out to people that need it,” Pritchard said.

There will be another distribution at 11 a.m.

Items will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. The convention center is also available for residents to cool off and recharge cell phones and other devices.