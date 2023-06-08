SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Metropolitan Planning Commission was expected to make a vote that would start the process of updating the city’s master plan but removed the item from the agenda moments before the meeting.

During Wednesday’s MPC meeting, the board decided to remove the motion to a vote on a request for a proposal to update the 2030 master plan.

“Mr. Chair and board, we removed the report of the master plan committee from the agenda today, and it will be replaced on the agenda at such time as the city attorney advises us that everything is okay,” Executive Director, Alan Clarke said.

The City Attorney’s Office looked into the matter and determined that they shouldn’t vote on the RFP until the city attorney has the opportunity to review the whole RFP process.

“So this process will allow the public which is the citizens of Shreveport to take a look at this plan and the great expectations for 2030. The master plan will go through a series of public engagement all around the city to make recommendations for changes and once that process is completed which generally takes about a year then the master plan will be updated,” Clarke said.

The MPC looks to improve the master plan to make it more inclusive, and into a document that represents the entire city.