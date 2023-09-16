SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man killed Saturday while riding his motorcycle in Shreveport.

Authorities say Cody Weston Lay was speeding on his motorcycle when he struck a grey car in the 3400 block of North Market Street around 4:00 p.m.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the motorcycle exploded and Lay died on impact. SPD said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered. The SPD is continuing to investigate the crash.