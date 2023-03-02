Disclaimer: The student’s name was withheld to protect privacy.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A parent of an Airline High School student has started an online petition claiming that the school is ‘making it prohibitively difficult and discriminatory for males and LGBTQ males to try out for the cheer team.’

According to the mother’s change.org petition, her son participates in competitive cheer and had hoped to try out for his high school’s cheer team but was denied the opportunity.

She claims that the school and cheer coach manipulated the scoring system that determines if a student is eligible to try out for the team.

“Eligibility to tryout depends on a rubric with a total of 20 possible points. [My son] has received one very low teacher rating of a 1 out of 5 possible points as well as a low spirit squad rating, indicating that he is not a good student in good standing. [He] has never had any disciplinary action, currently maintains a GPA of 3.49, and is involved in extra curricular activities and clubs,” the mother claims in the petition.

She also says “the cheer sponsor has made disparaging remarks concerning boys on her cheer team, specifically prissy boys.”

The mother went on to claim that the school also denied her access to seeing certain parts of the scoring process.

After reaching out to Bossier Schools for comment on the incident, they provided this statement:

“No errors were found regarding the scoring process. And there is no validity to the allegations.”