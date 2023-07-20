SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a teen who succumbed to a rare form of anemia is raising awareness in hopes to inspire others to register as stem cell donors in Shreveport.

A registration drive will take place on Saturday, July 22 at LifeShare Blood Center on what would have been Kamari Roberson’s 16th birthday. Roberson died earlier this year due to complications caused by aplastic anemia.

Aplastic anemia is a rare condition that is diagnosed in about two of every one million people in the United States, according to the National Institute of Health. The disease occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

Those who suffer from aplastic anemia often have symptoms that include fatigue and shortness of breath, it also leaves them prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

Kamari was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in February 2022 and his mother.

Kamari Roberson (Source: Marino PR)

“He had a great prognosis – like nobody expected him to pass away from it. You know, in March of 2022 we did a treatment called ATG, I believe it was. That was supposed to kind of help and possibly prevent us from having to do a bone marrow transplant,” Parker said.

When ATG or Anti-Thymocyte Globulin therapy did not work as expected the family’s next course of treatment was a bone marrow transplant. An anonymous donor was lined up but later changed their mind, leaving Kamari’s parents to provide the critical donations.

“His first donor was his dad, and that transplant did not take,” Parker said. “So we did another one and I was his second donor, so it wasn’t difficult for us, thank God.”

Regarding stem cell or bone marrow donations, the best match is a blood relative. After family members, the next best donor will come from a person within the same ethnic or racial group. The latter poses a problem for many African American patients needing stem cell or bone marrow donations.

African Americans have about a 29 percent chance of finding a matching donor compared to a 79 percent matching donor rate for Caucasian patients.

That statistic paired with Parker’s innate desire to give back led the family to partner with DKMS, to raise awareness of the need for donors and to get those who are interested in donating to get added to the registry.

“I really just want to get the word out to, as many people, but especially African-Americans as I can – that you are needed and you have something inside of you that can save a life,” Parker said. “It’s not gonna cost you anything except, you know, a little bit of your time. So I just want everybody to donate, and help us save lives. Not many people can say they saved a life, during their life.”

Parker said despite the setbacks with Kamari’s body rejecting the donation and after enduring several blood and platelet transfusions they are grateful for the 11 months they had with him. She wants to extend the gift of life to others, hence the drive on Saturday.

“If we can help save somebody else’s child or, you know, parent or whoever needs the transplant, then we definitely wanna do that in his honor,” Parker said.

The process of registering for donation is simple – any healthy person between 18-55 years old may register. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the inside of their cheeks, and return the completed packet before leaving the drive.

Parker said those called for donation will find the process virtually pain-free.

“As far as my process to actually donate, it was fairly painless. They gave me a – a temporary central line. It’s like a bigger IV about right here in my neck (pointing),” Parker said. “They took it out kind of like dialysis. They took it out through the line, put my blood back in and that was it.”

Unable to attend the registration drives can register by ordering a free swab kit via dkms.org.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. until noon at LifeShare Blood Center, 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport.