BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mother and daughter were hit by a car on Arthur Teague Parkway in Bossier City Tuesday afternoon.

Loukrisha Davis Hughes, 44, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and is listed in critical condition.

Her 21-year-old daughter, Julianne Dove, was pronounced deceased at the same hospital.

Officials said the driver’s name was not released, and no citations were issued.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.